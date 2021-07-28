Texas A&M System Board of Regents votes to support SEC expansion

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Board of Regents of The Texas A&M University System voted to issue the following statement Wednesday at its meeting to discuss possible expansion of the Southeastern Conference:

“The decision in 2011 to join the Southeastern Conference has strengthened the position of Texas A&M University as a national leader in college athletics.

“As college athletics go through the historic changes we are experiencing today, Texas A&M competes at the highest level with many of the top universities in the country — on the field, on the court, and in the classroom.

“As members of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, we are proud of the Texas A&M athletic department and its tremendous success over the past decade. We are proud to be the largest university in Texas and in the SEC. We are proud to have rock-solid financials, the best fan base in America and 550,000 former students who compete and succeed across the globe.

“We have the utmost confidence in Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks and Athletic Director Ross Bjork to navigate discussions with our SEC conference partners.

“Although the Board had concerns about the communication process relating to this matter, today the Board received the information it needed to properly consider the long-term ramifications of a possible expansion. President Banks and Athletic Director Bjork briefed board members after they participated in meetings yesterday and today with the SEC Commissioner’s Office.

“The board concluded that this expansion would enhance the long-term value of the SEC to student athletes and all of the institutions they represent — including Texas A&M.

“Therefore The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents Board directs Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks to vote in favor of extending formal invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the conference in 2025 when the SEC presidents consider the matter.

“As developments unfold, the leadership at Texas A&M will continue to analyze our opportunities and make decisions based on what’s best for our flagship university.”

Source: Texas A&M University