COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M defensive lineman Justin Madubuike was selected by the Ravens as the 71st overall pick, in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Madubuike left Texas A&M after his junior season. In three years in Aggieland he amassed 105 tackles, 24.5 of those were tackles for loss. He also had 11 sacks including 5.5 in each of his last two years with Texas A&M.