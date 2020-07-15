Texas A&M’s Ross Bjork: ‘You have to Consider Everything’

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork is fresh off a trip to Birmingham for a meeting of the 14 Southeastern Conference Athletic Directors.

On Wednesday he stopped by Studio 12 radio to visit about the meeting and where thimngs stand with the Aggies as we approach the month of August.

Bjork said he has had many scheduling conversations with Athletic Directors this weekend but right now flexibility is key.

“You have to consider everything,” he said. “Right now, the only thing that we know is no one has told us we cannot play, but we also haven’t been given the green light, per se. We’re proceeding. We’re working out, we know practices coming. but we have not necessarily been told, you have permission to do this and we need that permission at some point. So what we do now is we’re playing on September 5 until further notice.”

Bjork said that other conferences are looking at what the SEC is doing and as of this moment time is on their side for just a little bit longer.

“Look, we still have some time,” Bjork said. “Now ‘some’ is the key word. We know that time is ticking we know that we understand that it’s July 15, we should be at sec media days. Tomorrow I think was our scheduled day, so we know that time is ticking. We know that there’s big decisions that have to be made, but let’s see where the data goes let’s see what society allows.”