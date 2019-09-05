Texas Preparing for Top-Flight Challenge from LSU Defense

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns will face a huge test on Saturday when they welcome the LSU Tigers into Austin.

The Texas offense will face an LSU Defense with NFL talent all over the field like Rashard Lawrence and K’Lavon Chaisson in that front seven who played against Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger in High School, so Ehlinger knows exactly what their up against.

“Obviously they have incredible players incredible pass rushers great schemes, incredible defensive coordinator so it’s going to be a challenge and we love that,” he said. “So I guess we’re worried we’re gonna have to come out and play extremely well in order to stop that.”

It doesn’t get any easier in the defensive back field as Collin Johnson and his fellow Texas receivers will have to deal with the likes of Kary Vincent and Grant Delpit.

“The LSU DB’s — The while LSU team — is a polished group of guys,” Johnson said. “I’m excited to play the best. That’s why you come to UT is to play the best, plain and simple. So I’m excited for the challenge.”

Texas and LSU will kick off at 6:30pm on Saturday Night.