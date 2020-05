WACO — The Texas Sports Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday that their media induction ceremony had been postponed.

The eight member class of John McClain, Eric Nadel, Frank Glieber, Bill Mercer, Brad Sham, Randy Galloway, Denne Freeman, and Charean Williams was originally slated to be inducted this Saturday May 20th.