The Air up There: McLennan Baseball Looking Forward to Hitting at High Altitude

WACO — The McLennan Highlanders will make their 7th appearance in the Junior College World Series on Saturday and their third under Mitch Thompson.

Thompson knows Grand Junction is a special place and it’s why they work so hard to get there and he’s looking forward to seeing his guys on the Diamond over the next week.

“I like our team,” he said. “I like our depth. I like our depth on the mound in a multi-day tournament. I like the way we’re swinging the bat, and I’ll be anxious to see us swing the bat at altitude.”

Blake Jackson said he doesn’t see himself swinging for the fences but he knows he has some teammates capable of hitting some moon shots.

“We do have some Colorado boys and they definitely have given us a little sneak peek of what what it’s like,” he said. “I have played in New Mexico, which is similar, and I don’t have the most use but I know our big guys — our big donkeys — will be very excited to go put some balls out at this field.”