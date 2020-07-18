The Bear is Back: Renovated Bear Ridge Golf Club Opens at Full Strength

WACO — Bear Ridge Golf Club has undergone serious renovations since Tommy Tompkins took over since November of last year, and is fully open and ready for play.

The work has been non-stop since Tompkins and his wife bought the property but today was a day to celebrate the next big step in restoring the course to it’s former glory.

“I’ve been a member out here since day one,” Tompkins said. “I’ve seen it through it’s good times and it just deteriorated to the point where no one was playing it. I had the opportunity to jump in and make an investment. My wife and I decided to do that pretty quickly, and the next day we went to work and haven’t stopped.”

That work included an infrastructure overhaul, bunker renovations and green renovations among rehabbing grasses around the property. Tompkins

“Waco’s a city that has a lot of golfers, and one golf course and a private won’t do it,” Tompkins said. “The golfing community is behind us and has supported us totally, but Waco needed this. I’m doing it because I love golf and I love this golf course.”

To find out more about Bear Ridge Golf Club or to make a tee time, click here.