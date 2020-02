COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Cliff Pennington was a standout at Texas A&M from 2003-2005 and eventually would play ten years in the major leagues for five different franchises.

Pennington asked for, and was ultimately released, from the Cincinnati Reds in 2018. With his big league career in the rear-view mirror he decided to return to College Station to serve on Rob Childress' staff as a student assistant.