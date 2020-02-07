The McLennan Highlassies Knock off Ranger

WACO, Texas — The McLennan Highlassies knocked off the Ranger Lady Rangers 64-49 on Thursday night at the Highlands.
McLennan was in control from the opening minute
and led the entire game. Jade Bradley began the scoring with a pair of free
throws and Seynabou Thiam jumper in the lane gave McLennan the early 4-0 lead.
An Angel Reese bucket put Ranger on the board and cut the lead to two but that
would be as close as the Lady Rangers would be in the contest. The Highlassies
led 10-7 midway through the first quarter and ended the period on a 10-2 run to
lead 20-9 going into the second period. With 4:44 to play in the second, the
Highlassies led 26-18. McLennan broke the game open with an 8-0 run to extend
the lead to 16. It would be the Highlassies with the 36-20.
McLennan kept Ranger at arm’s length in the second half, leading by as many as 24 in the third quarter. The Highlassies led 53-33 at the end of the third and continued to cruise in the fourth through to the easy victory.
Seynabou Thiam led the Highlassies with 12 points and Mele Kaloni Kailahi added 11.
McLennan returns to action Saturday, traveling to Plano to face Collin. The women’s game begins at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m.