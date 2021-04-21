Three on the Tee: Bear Ridge is Thriving in 2021

McLennan Community College Press Release:

The McLennan Highlanders swept the Vernon Chaparrals in a conference doubleheader this afternoon in Vernon

The Highlanders defeated the Chaparrals 9-1 in the opener. Logan Henderson picked up the win on the mound, recording 15 strikeouts in six innings.

McLennan began the scoring with a run in the top of the second inning. Alex Lopez was hit by the pitch and Jaylen Williams walked. Miguel Santos reached on an error, loading the bases, and Lopez scored on a passed ball.

The Highlanders added three runs in the third. Dominic Tamez hit a solo home run. Blake Jackson singled and Lopez followed with a two-run homer.

Five more McLennan runs crossed the plate in the fifth. Chase Brown singled and Williams was hit by the pitch. Izzy Lopez followed with a sacrifice hit but all runners were safe. Brown and Williams scored on the error. Santos then singled to score Izzy Lopez. Mason Greer doubled to score Santos, and Tamez doubled to score Greer.

Vernon’s only run came in the bottom of the sixth. Jaquavius Davis singled and Brandon Concannon walked. Marco Barrera then singled to score Davis.

McLennan defeated Vernon 6-2 in the nightcap with Jack Hattrup getting the win while recording 10 strikeouts in five innings on the mound.

The Highlanders scored three runs in the fourth. Tamez led off with a solo home run. Brown doubled and Hank Bard followed with a two-run homer.

Three more Highlander runs scored in the sixth. Jackson doubled and scored on a double by Brown. Bard followed with another two-run home run.

Both of Vernon’s runs scored in the bottom of the sixth. Jhonmy Martinez singled and scored on a triple by Davis. Davis then scored on a ground out by Barrera.

The two teams will complete the series with a noon doubleheader Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

“Really proud of the way we came out and played today. We set the tone on the mound,” head coach Mitch Thompson said. “Logan Henderson was phenomenal in game one; he just didn’t give up hardly anything. They did scratch for one run late in the game but wow, 15 punch outs and one walk with five and 3-4 of those were infield hits. We got a good inning from Landon Dorman to finish it off and had some good at-bats. We scored nine so that was great.”

“In game two, Jack Hattrup was really good. He came out and gave us a quality start in his first start of the year. I was proud to see that. He had three pitches going, throwing a fastball, curve ball and changeup and locating all of them. He struck out 10 and only gave up one run and two hits in five innings, really good. Riggs Threadgill, Gray Harrison and Landry Wideman all had really good innings. I’m really proud of our pitching today. They set the tone and we made plays on defense. We also had guys step up and drive the ball all over the yard. Hank Bard and Dominic Tamez both had a couple home runs.”

“Overall today was a really good day and it’s always good to get a doubleheader sweep on the road. We will put this one behind us and get ready for another one on Saturday and hope we can come out the exact same way and keep this train moving.”

McLennan 9, Vernon 1McLennan 013 050 0 – 9 13 0Vernon 000 001 0 – 1 5 3Logan Henderson, Landon Dorman (7) and Dominic Tamez. Will Hahnfeld, Sergio Gallardo (4), Ryan Galvan (5) and Jhonmy Martinez. WP: Henderson; LP: Hahnfeld. Leading hitters – McLennan: Miguel Santos (2-4, RBI), Mason Greer (1-5, 2B, RBI), Garrett Martin (2-4), Dominic Tamez (2-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Alex Lopez (1-4, HR, 2 RBI); Vernon: Marco Barrera (2-3, RBI). Record: McLennan 25-16 (14-7).

McLennan 6, Vernon 2McLennan 000 303 000 – 6 13 1Vernon 000 002 000 – 2 6 1Jack Hattrup, Riggs Threadgill (6), Gray Harrison (7), Landry Wideman (9) and Dominic Tamez. Justin Karboski, Joismer Gonzalez (7), Foster Kreuzer (9) and Jared Baehr. W: Hattrup; LP: Karboski. Leading hitters – McLennan: Dominic Tamez (3-5, HR, RBI), Blake Jackson (1-4, 2B), Hank Bard (2-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI) and Chase Brown (2-3, 2 2B, RBI); Vernon: Jaquavius Davis (2-4, 3B, RBI), Jared Baehr (2-4) and Marco Barrera (0-4, RBI). Record: McLennan 26-16 (15-7).