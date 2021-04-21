Three on the Tee: Bear Ridge is Thriving in 2021

WACO — Bear Ridge Golf Club is hosting a variety of golf events this spring and summer, from the 6A Region II Golf Championship, to their monthly tournament, which is also open to non-club members.
Bear Ridge Owner, Tommy Tompkins, and superintendent, Andrew Moore, visited with Mandy Knight this week about the thriving environment at Bear Ridge. In addition, Tompkins and Moore reveal why the game of golf means the world to them.
To book a tee time, click here. For more information on Memberships, click here.