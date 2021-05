WACO, Texas — Matt and Tommy were joined by Larry Dellinger and Hunter Baccus, who do a little bit of everything at Bear Ridge, on this week’s episode of Three on the Tee.

They discussed some of the biggest parts of their jobs behind the scenes to keep the Club running for it’s members and guests.

To book a tee time, you can click here. For more information on memberships, you can click here. To get more information on junior camps, you can call 254-848-7800.