WACO, Texas -- The Baylor Lady Bears won their 8th-straight game over Texas with a 69-53 win at the Ferrell Center on Thursday night.

On a night where Baylor honored their seniors Te'a Cooper led the team in scoring with 20 points. Lauren Cox was not far behind with 17 points to go along with her 12 rebounds. NaLyssa Smith also added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.