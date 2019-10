BELTON, Texas -- UMHB Head Football Coach Pete Fredenburg was emotional on Thursday issuing an apology for committing an NCAA violation that caused the NCAA to vacate wins from the 2016 and 2017 season, including the 2016 National Title.

According to the UMHB Press release, The case involved the provision of local transportation by coaching staff and centered around the loan of Fredenburg’s 2006 Subaru to one student-athlete prior to and during the 2016 season and again during the 2017 season. These actions violated NCAA rules, including impermissible benefits, and head coach responsibility.