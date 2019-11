WACO, Texas -- No 13. Baylor will face their toughest test of the season, on Saturday when Oklahoma and their high-flying offense come to town, but will the Sooners will have their hands full with the Baylor defense.

Baylor's Defense is at the top of the Big 12 in most defensive categories and has held Big 12 teams to 30 -or-fewer points in nine-straight games, but the key will be weathering the storm that OU can bring by scoring a lot, very quickly.