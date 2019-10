WACO, Texas -- The Baylor football team has not won a Big 12 Road Game since November of 2017, when they beat the Kansas Jayhawks for their only win of the season.

The Bears did more winning in 2018 but were not able to notch back-to-back Big 12 wins or win any Big 12 contest in a true road environment. Of course all of their Big 12 Road games came against ranked teams last year, but regardless that is a trend Baylor coach Matt Rhule would like to reverse.