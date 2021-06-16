Tommy Tompkins Plans to Sell Bear Ridge Golf Club

WACO — Bear Ridge Golf Club Owner Tommy Tompkins announced on his weekly segment on Fox 44 that he is selling Bear Ridge Golf Club next month.

Thompson and his wife bought the course in 2019 and blew past his 500-million dollar budget restoring Bear Ridge to it’s former glory, but was approached about a sale before he was looking to sell the property.

“We weren’t waiting for sale, necessarily, but I knew when I bought this, once I got it fixed up — which I thought would take three to five years — we would sell it, and it’s been a year and a half and we couldn’t be happier with where the course is.”

Tompkins said he plans to travel with his wife, play more golf and work less once the sale is official.