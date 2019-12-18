Top-Ranked Baylor Volleyball Has Their Eyes on the Prize in Steel City

WACO, Texas — Baylor volleyball has eclipsed a number of program ‘firsts’ this year but as they get set for the national semi-final this year their opponent will not be.

Baylor will see a Wisconsin team they have beat in back-to-back seasons in non-conference play. Part of a schedule that was designed to get Baylor to this point.

“Coach Mac looked at me and said, This year’s pretender contender in the, in the preseason and so that’s what it’s been,” Senior Braya Hunt said. “We went in knowing that we had the ability to be teams like this but it’s awesome to know and have the confidence that we can beat teams like Texas, Wisconsin, Stanford, Minnesota, we’re ready we’re excited and we just want to give it our all.”

As they get set for their first game at the Final Four Head Coach Ryan McGuyre wants his girls to cherish these moments, but has coached them had all season long so that when they get in those moments on Thursday night they won’t be awestruck by their surroundings.

“Courtney Thompson from Washington spoke with our setters a couple years ago and talked about the first time her team arrived there and they just got demolished in the semis,” McGuyre said. “And they made the decision, ‘Hey next year we’re going to work even harder we have no regrets’ and I love these seniors so much, they don’t have experience you haven’t gotten them to the Final Four before and so I don’t want this year to be kind of an eye opening experience for them and then for them feel like, Okay, next year will be ready for this you know the hope is that all you’re doing for preparing them for this type atmosphere.”

Baylor and Wisconsin will get going at 6:00pm on Thursday night from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.