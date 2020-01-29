Total Team Effort Helps Baylor WBB Blow By Iowa State

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears got strong efforts up and down the roster on Tuesday night to take care of Iowa State and improve to 7-0 in conference play.

The Lady Bears were led in scoring with 22 points by Juicy Landrum who said the green light was there and she took it.

“I was just doing things that we worked on in practice earlier this week,” Landrum said. “Looking back we just have to be confident with it and just pull the trigger and shoot.”

Didi Richards filled up the stat sheet coming two assists shy of a triple-double with 10 points 12 rebounds and eight assists. She helped spur a second quarter run that allowed the Lady Bears to coast home.

“I think we guarded really well in that stretch of the game, and we were also hitting LC [Lauren Cox] whenever she was posting really big in the middle,” Richards said. “So, once we attacked their middle, I thought we started jelling and Juicy [Landrum] and Te’a [Cooper] started getting open so it was kind of easier by then.