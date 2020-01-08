Tough Decision: Rhule Thankful for his Time in Waco

WACO, Texas — Matt Rhule is leaving Baylor to take the head job with the Carolina Panthers, but it was not a decision he took lightly.

Rhule and his family felt embraced by the school and the community and he said they will always be thankful for that.

“This was a time in our lives where we were able to kind of catch our breath and this was a great life here,” he said. “They’re great people in the community and my parents moved here Julie’s dad moved here.”

Rhule followed his calling to Waco and now he’s following it to Carolina.

“I felt like I was called to come here, I think, you know, I’ve been released from that call this, this time is over for me. When we move on to something next book will certainly remember this as one of the great times and not just my life my professional life but our family’s lives.”

Rhule will be formally introduced tomorrow in Carolina.