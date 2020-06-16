Tracy Saul, a Texas Sports Hall Hopeful, is Thrilled to Be in The Conversation

WACO — The Texas Sports Hall of Fame released their 32-member ballot last week that included Former Texas Tech Defensive Back and Southwest Conference Hall of Famer Tracy Saul.

Saul now calls Waco home and said he is honored to be considered by The Texas Sports Hall of Fame, putting him in the conversation with some of the greatest sports figures in this state’s history.

“You hear everybody say this, but it’s true, but you see the names that are on there and it’s just an honor to be attached to that, even if it’s just on the ballot,” Saul said. “This is really a neat thing for me.”

Saul is already a part of the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame but to have a chance to be considered with the likes of Mel Renfro and Charlie Waters is a thrill for the kid from Idalou that just wanted a chance to play on Saturday’s.

“When I grew up and all I ever wanted to do was play in the Southwest Conference,” Saul said. “So to have the success that I had and the fun that I had with that, 30 years later almost to get your name mentioned on the ballot it’s really an honor.”

Saul didn’t have to go far to live his dream playing four years at Texas Tech where he earned Consensus All Southwest Conference Honors all four years. Saul said he had many great options that he considered, but in the end, staying close to home was where he wanted to be.

“I had trips to Oklahoma, Arkansas, Baylor TCU and Tech were the five schools that I went to visit,” Saul said. “It just boiled down to the coaches, the community — It was just comfortable.”

That coaching staff was led by the legendary and quotable Spike Dykes, a Texas Sports Hall of Famer himself.

“I think the first thing I would say about Spike and the staff that he had, they were great coaches but they were better men,” Saul said.

Saul hopes that eventually he can end up with a spot in the Hall, just like Spike.