Trio of Baylor Bears Earn AP All America Honors

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

NEW YORK – A school-record three Baylor men’s basketball players were named to the Associated Press All-America teams, as announced Tuesday by the AP.

Jared Butler became the first AP All-America First Team honoree in program history, while Davion Mitchell was recognized on the AP All-America Third Team and MaCio Teague earned honorable mention status.

Butler leads the Big 12 in steals (2.1/game), 3-point percentage (.429), and 3-pointers made (2.6/game). He ranks second in the conference in assists (5.0/game), third in scoring (17.1/game), fourth in field goal percentage (.488) and ninth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.56).

Mitchell leads the Big 12 in assists (5.4/game) and field goal percentage (.515), ranks second in steals (2.0/game), second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.06), fifth in 3-pointers made (2.3/game), 13th in scoring (14.1/game) and 15th in minutes (32.7/game).

Teague ranks second on the team and fourth in the Big 12 with in scoring (16.2/game), fifth in field goal percentage (.486) and 10th in 3-pointers made (2.0/game). He’s shooting 39% from 3-point range and averaging 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 31.6 minutes per game.

Butler has been a unanimous All-America First Team selection, while Teague was named to the NCAA.com All-America Third Team and Mitchell has been an All-America Third Team selection from the Sporting News and Associated Press.

BU earned the first NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed in program history with a 22-2 record. The Bears claimed the program’s first conference title in 71 years by going 13-1 in Big 12 play, winning more games than any other team in the league despite having four games canceled, while TCU with two cancellations was the only other program to not play at least 17 league games.

Baylor is ranked No. 3 nationally in the latest polls, extending the school-record streak to 28-straight weeks top-5 ranked. The current 28-week streak comes after the Bears had been top-5 ranked for a total of 12 weeks in program history prior to the last two seasons. BU has been in one of the top-3 spots of both polls throughout the 2020-21 season.

No. 1 seed Baylor takes on No. 16 seed Hartford in the NCAA Tournament first round at 2:30 p.m. CT Friday on truTV. Follow @BaylorMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the year.

2021 AP ALL-AMERICANS

FIRST TEAM

Jared Butler, Baylor

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Luka Garza, Iowa

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

SECOND TEAM

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

Evan Mobley, USC

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

THIRD TEAM

Davion Mitchell, Baylor

Quentin Grimes, Houston

Herb Jones, Alabama

Cameron Krutwig, Loyola-Chicago

Chris Duarte, Oregon

HONORABLE MENTION

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga

Alex Barcello, BYU

Scottie Barnes, Florida State

Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky

James Bouknight, Connecticut

Justin Champagnie, Pittsburgh

Derek Culver, West Virginia

Antoine Davis, Detroit

Kendrick Davis, SMU

David Duke, Providence

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Raiquan Gray, Florida State

Sam Hauser, Virginia

Jay Huff, Virginia

Nah’Shon Hyland, VCU

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Andrew Jones, Texas

Carlik Jones, Louisville

EJ Liddell, Ohio State

Isaiah Livers, Michigan

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall

Jaquori McLaughlin, UC Santa Barbara

Tre Mann, Florida

Remy Martin, Arizona State

Miles McBride, West Virginia

Mac McClung, Texas Tech

Matt Mitchell, San Diego State

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Neemias Queta, Utah State

Austin Reaves, Oklahoma

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Terry Taylor, Austin Peay

MaCio Teague, Baylor

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Franz Wagner, Michigan

Trevion Williams, Purdue

McKinley Wright IV, Colorado

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech

Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton

BAYLOR ALL-AMERICANS (All Publications*)

Hubert Kirkpatrick, 1938

Earl “Pete” Creasey, 1939

Jack Robinson, 1946

Jack Robinson, 1948

William Chatmon, 1971

Vinnie Johnson, 1978

Vinnie Johnson, 1979

Terry Teagle, 1980

Terry Teagle, 1981

Terry Teagle, 1982

Micheal Williams, 1987

Darryl Middleton, 1988

Micheal Williams, 1988

Curtis Jerrells, 2008

Ekpe Udoh, 2010

Tweety Carter, 2010

LaceDarius Dunn, 2010

Pierre Jackson, 2012

Perry Jones III, 2012

Rico Gathers, 2015

Johnathan Motley, 2017

Jared Butler, 2020

Jared Butler, 2021

Davion Mitchell, 2021

MaCio Teague, 2021

* – includes Associated Press, Basketball Times, Converse Yearbook, Helms Foundation, NBC Sports, Newspaper Enterprise, Sporting News, UPI, USA Today, NCAA March Madness and Yahoo!

2020-21 BAYLOR MBB HONORS

Jared Butler

Wooden Award Finalist (1 of 15)

Naismith Trophy Semifinalist (1 of 10)

Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5)

All-America First Team (AP; Sporting News; NCAA March Madness)

Big 12 Player of the Year (AP; The Athletic)

All-Big 12 First Team (unanimous)

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

USBWA District VII Player of the Year

USBWA District VII All-District Team

NABC All-District 8 First Team

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 15)

Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List

NCAA National Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

Naismith Trophy Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

USBWA National Player of the Week (Jan. 26)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Jan. 25)

Scott Drew

Big 12 Coach of the Year (second-straight year)

Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)

NABC District 8 Coach of the Year

USBWA District VII Coach of the Year

Davion Mitchell

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)

All-America Third Team (AP; Sporting News)

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

All-Big 12 First Team (coaches)

All-Big 12 Second Team (AP)

Big 12 All-Defensive Team (unanimous)

NABC District 8 First Team

USBWA District VII All-District Team

Naismith Trophy Midseason Team (1 of 30)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Feb. 1)

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua

Big 12 All-Newcomer Team

MaCio Teague

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5)

All-America Third Team (NCAA March Madness)

All-America Honorable Mention (AP)

All-Big 12 Second Team (AP)

All-Big 12 Third Team (coaches)

Big 12 All-Tournament Team

USBWA District VII All-District Team

NCAA National Player of the Week (March 8)

Big 12 Player of the Week (March 8)

Mark Vital

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (The Athletic)

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Big 12 All-Defensive Team (unanimous) Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List