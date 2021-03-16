Trio of Baylor Bears Earn AP All America Honors

Baylor Athletics Press Release:
NEW YORK – A school-record three Baylor men’s basketball players were named to the Associated Press All-America teams, as announced Tuesday by the AP.
Jared Butler became the first AP All-America First Team honoree in program history, while Davion Mitchell was recognized on the AP All-America Third Team and MaCio Teague earned honorable mention status.
Butler leads the Big 12 in steals (2.1/game), 3-point percentage (.429), and 3-pointers made (2.6/game). He ranks second in the conference in assists (5.0/game), third in scoring (17.1/game), fourth in field goal percentage (.488) and ninth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.56).
Mitchell leads the Big 12 in assists (5.4/game) and field goal percentage (.515), ranks second in steals (2.0/game), second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.06), fifth in 3-pointers made (2.3/game), 13th in scoring (14.1/game) and 15th in minutes (32.7/game).
Teague ranks second on the team and fourth in the Big 12 with in scoring (16.2/game), fifth in field goal percentage (.486) and 10th in 3-pointers made (2.0/game). He’s shooting 39% from 3-point range and averaging 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 31.6 minutes per game.
Butler has been a unanimous All-America First Team selection, while Teague was named to the NCAA.com All-America Third Team and Mitchell has been an All-America Third Team selection from the Sporting News and Associated Press.
BU earned the first NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed in program history with a 22-2 record. The Bears claimed the program’s first conference title in 71 years by going 13-1 in Big 12 play, winning more games than any other team in the league despite having four games canceled, while TCU with two cancellations was the only other program to not play at least 17 league games.
Baylor is ranked No. 3 nationally in the latest polls, extending the school-record streak to 28-straight weeks top-5 ranked. The current 28-week streak comes after the Bears had been top-5 ranked for a total of 12 weeks in program history prior to the last two seasons. BU has been in one of the top-3 spots of both polls throughout the 2020-21 season.
No. 1 seed Baylor takes on No. 16 seed Hartford in the NCAA Tournament first round at 2:30 p.m. CT Friday on truTV. Follow @BaylorMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the year.
2021 AP ALL-AMERICANS
FIRST TEAM
Jared Butler, Baylor
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Luka Garza, Iowa
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
SECOND TEAM
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
Evan Mobley, USC
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
THIRD TEAM
Davion Mitchell, Baylor
Quentin Grimes, Houston
Herb Jones, Alabama
Cameron Krutwig, Loyola-Chicago
Chris Duarte, Oregon
HONORABLE MENTION
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga
Alex Barcello, BYU
Scottie Barnes, Florida State
Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky
James Bouknight, Connecticut
Justin Champagnie, Pittsburgh
Derek Culver, West Virginia
Antoine Davis, Detroit
Kendrick Davis, SMU
David Duke, Providence
Collin Gillespie, Villanova
Raiquan Gray, Florida State
Sam Hauser, Virginia
Jay Huff, Virginia
Nah’Shon Hyland, VCU
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Andrew Jones, Texas
Carlik Jones, Louisville
EJ Liddell, Ohio State
Isaiah Livers, Michigan
Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall
Jaquori McLaughlin, UC Santa Barbara
Tre Mann, Florida
Remy Martin, Arizona State
Miles McBride, West Virginia
Mac McClung, Texas Tech
Matt Mitchell, San Diego State
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Neemias Queta, Utah State
Austin Reaves, Oklahoma
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Terry Taylor, Austin Peay
MaCio Teague, Baylor
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Franz Wagner, Michigan
Trevion Williams, Purdue
McKinley Wright IV, Colorado
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech
Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton
BAYLOR ALL-AMERICANS (All Publications*)
Hubert Kirkpatrick, 1938
Earl “Pete” Creasey, 1939
Jack Robinson, 1946
Jack Robinson, 1948
William Chatmon, 1971
Vinnie Johnson, 1978
Vinnie Johnson, 1979
Terry Teagle, 1980
Terry Teagle, 1981
Terry Teagle, 1982
Micheal Williams, 1987
Darryl Middleton, 1988
Micheal Williams, 1988
Curtis Jerrells, 2008
Ekpe Udoh, 2010
Tweety Carter, 2010
LaceDarius Dunn, 2010
Pierre Jackson, 2012
Perry Jones III, 2012
Rico Gathers, 2015
Johnathan Motley, 2017
Jared Butler, 2020
Jared Butler, 2021
Davion Mitchell, 2021
MaCio Teague, 2021
* – includes Associated Press, Basketball Times, Converse Yearbook, Helms Foundation, NBC Sports, Newspaper Enterprise, Sporting News, UPI, USA Today, NCAA March Madness and Yahoo!
2020-21 BAYLOR MBB HONORS
Jared Butler
Wooden Award Finalist (1 of 15)
Naismith Trophy Semifinalist (1 of 10)
Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5)
All-America First Team (AP; Sporting News; NCAA March Madness)
Big 12 Player of the Year (AP; The Athletic)
All-Big 12 First Team (unanimous)
Big 12 All-Defensive Team
USBWA District VII Player of the Year
USBWA District VII All-District Team
NABC All-District 8 First Team
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 15)
Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List
NCAA National Player of the Week (Jan. 25)
Naismith Trophy Player of the Week (Jan. 25)
USBWA National Player of the Week (Jan. 26)
Big 12 Player of the Week (Jan. 25)
Scott Drew
Big 12 Coach of the Year (second-straight year)
Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)
NABC District 8 Coach of the Year
USBWA District VII Coach of the Year
Davion Mitchell
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)
All-America Third Team (AP; Sporting News)
Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year
All-Big 12 First Team (coaches)
All-Big 12 Second Team (AP)
Big 12 All-Defensive Team (unanimous)
NABC District 8 First Team
USBWA District VII All-District Team
Naismith Trophy Midseason Team (1 of 30)
Big 12 Player of the Week (Feb. 1)
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
Big 12 All-Newcomer Team
MaCio Teague
Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Finalist (1 of 5)
All-America Third Team (NCAA March Madness)
All-America Honorable Mention (AP)
All-Big 12 Second Team (AP)
All-Big 12 Third Team (coaches)
Big 12 All-Tournament Team
USBWA District VII All-District Team
NCAA National Player of the Week (March 8)
Big 12 Player of the Week (March 8)
Mark Vital
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)
Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (The Athletic)
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Big 12 All-Defensive Team (unanimous) Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List