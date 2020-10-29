LIVE NOW /
Two Lady Bears suffer injuries during practice

WACO, Texas – Baylor seniors DiDi Richards and Moon Ursin have suffered respective injuries as a result of a collision in practice on Saturday, according to Baylor Athletics.

Richards, the reigning National Defensive Player of the Year, sustained a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIWORA). This is a shock to the spinal cord that causes temporary impairment. She was evaluated, treated and released from Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest Hospital.

Richards is making progress from her injury, but she is out indefinitely with no defined time table for a return to basketball activities.

