Two-Time Super Bowl Champ Danny Amendola Headlines Texas Sports HOF Ceremony

WACO, TX — The 2020 Texas Sports HOF induction ceremony took place on Saturday, after the pandemic forced the festivities to be delayed one year. Two-time Super Champ Danny Amendola, was among the induction class, and he’s grateful to be a part of history in the Lone Star State.

“It means a lot, especially coming from a high school football coach,” Danny Amendola said. “The Friday night lights aspect in my life, was very prevalent growing up, so to be here in the Hall of Fame, it’s an amazing, very humbling accomplishment.”

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

