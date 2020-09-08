UCLA Transfer, Burton Makes Instant Impact at Baylor

WACO — Baylor’s Jake Burton has only been on campus a short time but he has earned his way into a starting spot for the season opener.

Burton transferred from UCLA when the Pac 12 Conference announced they were canceling the football season.

From the minute he arrived on campus in Waco, Baylor’s Dave Aranda has seen his dedication and his drive to play right away for the Bears.

“I think it’s a lot of credit to Jake [Burton],” Aranda said. “As soon as he could be around and visiting with us, he was. I remember specifically I was getting my second cup of coffee, and I see Jake trying to find where Wickline’s office is. I take him over there and he’s meeting there at 6 a.m., and that was about every morning or it has been.”

It was more than just studying the film with the Coaches Burton showed an ability to take that to the field in practice.

“That translates into on the field,” Aranda said. “We’re in a practice, and the defense lines up with a certain look, and O-line-wise we need to make a call to fan out of protection. Jake makes it and is taking control like he’s been here the whole time. I was standing in the back with the rest of the offense as we’re watching that, and guys are going ‘How does he know to say that? He’s already running it. Who told him that?’ So it’s a credit to him, it’s a credit to Coach [Joe] Wickline”

You can catch Burton and the rest of his Bears on Fox 44 this Saturday morning at 11:00am when they kick off against Louisiana Tech.