UMHB Football Postpones Home Opener, Twelve Other Programs Adjust Schedules

BELTON — The UMHB Football team has postponed their football home-opener slated for Saturday. They are one of thirteen UMHB programs that have had their schedule impacted for the coming weekend.

Schedule changes for the respective sports are listed below:

Football: Saturday’s home opener against Louisiana College is postponed and will be rescheduled
Men’s and Women’s Basketball: Thursday’s home doubleheader against Sul Ross State is postponed and will be rescheduled. Saturday’s home doubleheader against Howard Payne is postponed and will be reschedule
Volleyball: Wednesday’s home doubleheader against McMurry is postponed and will be rescheduled (previously announced)
Men’s and Women’s Soccer: Friday’s doubleheader at Sul Ross State is postponed and will be rescheduled for March 1st
Men’s and Women’s Cross Country: Saturday’s ASC Championship Meet is postponed and will be rescheduled
Softball: Friday’s home doubleheader against Trinity University is postponed and will be rescheduled
Men’s and Women’s Tennis: Friday’s home match against Schreiner will move to Saturday and Saturday’s match at UT Arlington will move to Sunday
Acrobatics and Tumbling: Friday’s meet at Baylor University is postponed and will be rescheduled
Baseball: This weekend’s series at Schreiner University will transition to only a noon doubleheader on Sunday in Kerrville.

