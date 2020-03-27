UMHB Men’s Basketball Coach Ken DeWeese Calls it a Career

Mary Hardin-Baylor Press Release:

BELTON, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball Head Coach Ken DeWeese has announced his retirement after serving the University since the 1998-99 season. DeWeese’s retirement is effective March 27th.

“I have enjoyed 50 basketball seasons immensely, because my family has allowed me to immerse myself into a 24-hour basketball world,” DeWeese said. “I have enjoyed so much success because of the great character and outstanding abilities of so many wonderful players, assistant coaches, student assistants, managers and talented athletic trainers. I am forever indebted to each and every one of them. I also want to thank the support and housekeeping staffs that have given my basketball program consistent, professional attention. I have loved every minute of 50 seasons.”

DeWeese served as the Cru’s head coach for 22 seasons and took 21 of those teams to the postseason. He guided UMHB to two American Southwest Conference Championships and led the Cru to the NCAA Division III National Championship Game in 2013. UMHB advanced to the NCAA Tournament six times during DeWeese’s tenure. He closes out his career with the Cru with a 400-195 record and was a seven-time ASC West Division Coach of the Year selection. DeWeese is the only UMHB head coach in any sport to reach 400 career victories with the school and the Cru’s 20 ASC Tournament appearances are more than any other conference men’s basketball program has recorded. UMHB also won six ASC West Division titles under his direction.

“I would like to thank Ken for his 22 years of service to Cru basketball,” UMHB Vice-President for Athletics Randy Mann said. “His many career achievements are admired by all of us, and have earned him a respected place in collegiate coaching.” DeWeese also spent 16 years as the Head Coach at McLennan Community College and he has a collegiate head coaching record of 804-300. He has won a total of 13 conference championships in his head coaching career and has combined to lead the Cru and the Highlanders to 36 postseason berths. DeWeese has also been a Division I assistant coach at UT-El Paso and Georgia State and has made high school coaching stops at Smiley, Aransas Pass, Sinton and Port Arthur Jefferson.