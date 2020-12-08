LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

UPDATE: Baylor Athletics announces six new cases of COVID-19

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

WACO, Texas – Baylor Athletics continues to release weekly updates of positive COVID-19 tests on Mondays.

As of December 7, 2020:

  • Total Active cases = 7
    • Asymptomatic cases = 1
    • Symptomatic cases = 6
  • New cases since last week (11/30) = 6
  • Total number of cases being monitored = 0**
  • Total Positive cases = 151 (since June 1)

* – all sports

** – this number includes primary contacts of student-athletes

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to ensure the best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

For more information, you can visit baylorbears.com/reunited.

Source: Baylor Athletics

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected