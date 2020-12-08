UPDATE: Baylor Athletics announces six new cases of COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Baylor Athletics continues to release weekly updates of positive COVID-19 tests on Mondays.
As of December 7, 2020:
- Total Active cases = 7
- Asymptomatic cases = 1
- Symptomatic cases = 6
- New cases since last week (11/30) = 6
- Total number of cases being monitored = 0**
- Total Positive cases = 151 (since June 1)
* – all sports
** – this number includes primary contacts of student-athletes
Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to ensure the best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”
For more information, you can visit baylorbears.com/reunited.
