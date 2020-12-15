UPDATE: Baylor Athletics reports eleven new cases of COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Baylor Athletics continues to release weekly updates of positive COVID-19 tests on every week.
As of December 14, 2020
- Total Active cases = 12
- Asymptomatic cases = 5
- Symptomatic cases = 7
- New cases since last week (12/7) = 11
- Total Positive cases = 162 (since June 1)
* – all sports
** – active cases include student-athletes not currently in Waco
Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”
Source: Baylor Athletics