UPDATE: Baylor Athletics reports eleven new cases of COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Baylor Athletics continues to release weekly updates of positive COVID-19 tests on every week.

As of December 14, 2020

  • Total Active cases = 12
    • Asymptomatic cases = 5
    • Symptomatic cases = 7
  • New cases since last week (12/7) = 11
  • Total Positive cases = 162 (since June 1)

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

