UPDATE: Baylor Athletics reports eleven new cases of COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Baylor Athletics continues to release weekly updates of positive COVID-19 tests on every week.

As of December 14, 2020

Total Active cases = 12 Asymptomatic cases = 5 Symptomatic cases = 7



New cases since last week (12/7) = 11

Total Positive cases = 162 (since June 1)

* – all sports

** – active cases include student-athletes not currently in Waco

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

Source: Baylor Athletics