UPDATE: Baylor Athletics reports three new cases of COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Baylor Athletics continues to release weekly updates of positive COVID-19 tests every week.

As of November 30, 2020

Total Active cases = 3 Asymptomatic cases = 2 Symptomatic cases = 1



New cases since last week (11/23) = 3

Total number of cases being monitored = 4**

Total Positive cases = 145 (since June 1)

* – all sports

** – this number includes primary contacts

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

For more information, you can visit baylorbears.com/reunited.

Source: Baylor Athletics