UPDATE: Baylor Athletics reports three new cases of COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Baylor Athletics continues to release weekly updates of positive COVID-19 tests every week.
As of November 30, 2020
- Total Active cases = 3
- Asymptomatic cases = 2
- Symptomatic cases = 1
- New cases since last week (11/23) = 3
- Total number of cases being monitored = 4**
- Total Positive cases = 145 (since June 1)
* – all sports
** – this number includes primary contacts
Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”
For more information, you can visit baylorbears.com/reunited.
