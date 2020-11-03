UPDATE: No new cases of COVID-19 from Baylor Athletics this week

WACO, Texas – Baylor Athletics is continuing to release weekly updates of positive COVID-19 tests on Mondays.

Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update

As of November 2, 2020

  • Total Active cases = 0
    • Asymptomatic cases = 0
    • Symptomatic cases = 0
  • New cases since last week (10/26) = 0*
  • Total number of cases being monitored = 2**
  • Total Positive cases = 139 (since June 1)

* – all sports

** – this number includes primary contacts

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

For more information please visit baylorbears.com/reunited.

Source: Baylor Athletics

