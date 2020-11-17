Ursin Back on the Court and Ready to Resume Her Role as A Leading Voice For The Lady Bears

WACO — The NCAA said Tuesday it’s working towards having the entire Men’s NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. While they have yet to make a determination on the women’s tournament the Lady Bears are favorites to be there once again.

If they get there senior Moon Ursin will be a big reason, for it. but a scary collision with Didi Richards a few weeks ago, left Richards out indefinitely and Urisin in the concussion protocol.

During that time, Baylor had zero seniors with Baylor experience available. While Richards continues to make progress in her recovery Ursin has returned to the floor and resumed her role as a key leader on this team.

“I’m well, Ursin said. “I’m free of concussion protocol 100% clear so I’m back to doing everything with a team. I’m stepping up into a big role this year, and I need to make sure I handled that well within myself within this team and just continue to gain coaches confidence right now I’m just trying to be as vocal as I possibly can. We’re losing a lot on the court, so I have to step up, extremely big this year, that’s going to come. Practice by practice I’m trying to continue to get better.”