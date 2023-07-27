WACO, TX (FOX 44) — A pair of defending champions in little league softball are returning to their respective championship sites to try and secure back-to-back titles after wins on Thursday.

The Midway All-Stars 12U softball team clinched their berth to Greenville, North Carolina with a 6-0 win over Texas East to make it to the Little League World Series for the second-straight year.

“That’s what it takes for not only the girls and the coaches to come together before these families to come together for a long journey like this,” head coach Edward Ramos said. “We’re ready to compete, ready to represent our area… and looking forward to the competition.”

Meanwhile, in Louisiana, the District 9 All-Stars 14U team completed their quest to make it back to the Little League World Series in extra innings against Texas East with a 3-2 win. They’ll travel to Delaware to defend their title.