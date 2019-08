WACO, Texas — The Waco Chamber of Commerce held their 31st annual Kick Off Luncheon on Tuesday at the Baylor Club.

Two scholarships were awarded, to William Lee of Vanguard and Taequan Tyler from La Vega high school.

The Dave Campbell award was given to former China Spring head coach Mark Bell.

Matt Rhule was a featured speaker and he gave his thoughts on the importance of high school football.