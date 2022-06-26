WACO, TX — GFNY is a world-wide cycling race, and it’s unique because cyclists do not have to be a professional rider, to sign up for the race. Executive Director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission, Mike Vogelaar, is thrilled to host this race for years to come.

“For the folks that haven’t really done a race like this, this is the perfect opportunity to be able to compete here in your own home town and essentially race like a pro,” Mike Vogelaar said.

A local cyclist form Lorena, Ben Glen, raced in the GFNY Waco, and is proud to be an avid cyclist.

“For me, cycling really changed my life, I only started cycling about four years ago, because of lower back pain,” Ben Glen said.