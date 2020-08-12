Waco ISD selects Rodney Smith as new Assistant Athletic Director

WACO, Texas – Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love has announced University High School’s head football coach Rodney Smith as the district’s next assistant athletic director.

Smith is taking over for Jack Stanley, who retired after 34 years with the district. Smith will continue his role as University’s athletic coordinator and head coach until after the upcoming football season.

Smith has been overseeing strength and conditioning at University over the summer. Despite a few starts and stops with training because of COVID-19, Smith says he’s more determined than ever to be a resource and provide support to his student-athletes.

All 19 years of Smith’s coaching and teaching career have been with Waco ISD at University. He began as an aid, spent the next 16 years as a physical education teacher and took over the reins of head football coach and athletic coordinator in 2017. Smith has strong ties to University where he was a star quarterback in the early 1990s before joining the Baylor Bears as a defensive back.

Source: Waco Independent School District