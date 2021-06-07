Waco to Celebrate National Champion MCC Baseball On Tuesday Evening

City of Waco Press Release:

WACO, TEXAS (June 7, 2021) Join the City of Waco and McLennan Community College (MCC) as we celebrate the Highlander baseball team, the 2021 JUCO World Series Champions, at The Backyard in Waco. The Highlanders ended the season on a 23-game winning streak, including five wins at the tournament to claim the national title. This marks the program’s first national title since 1983.

Mayor Dillon Meek and the City of Waco will host the team this Tuesday night at the Backyard in Waco (511 S. 8th Street in Waco) to celebrate an amazing season for the team, for MCC and for Waco as they bring the trophy home!

Tuesday, June 8