Will They, Or Won’t They? Texas A&M and Texas Talk Renewing Football Rivalry

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Volley’s continue between Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Texas’ Tom Herman over the resumption of their rivalry on the football field.

Jimbo Fisher has maintained since he took the job that if it benefit’s Texas A&M to play Texas he’s all for it. Herman has said on multiple occasions that he wants to continue the rivalry, outlining a few of those reasons on Tuesday at Big 12 Media Days.

“We’ve got some really smart people in both universities administration’s we could find a way to, to make that game happen and I think it’d be great for Texas fans,” he said. “We don’t play a historic rival at home anymore ever. We’ve got to drive to Dallas to play our lone remaining historic rival. Then for our players — I’d much rather know that every other year, our longest non conference road game is going to be two hours down the road instead of getting on a plane to Los Angeles to play a night game in Pacific time zone or to Columbus Ohio or Gainesville, Florida.”

Both A&M and Texas have their schedules set for much of the next decade, so any kind of resumption of the gridiron rivalry wouldn’t happen until the 2030’s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests