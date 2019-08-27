Wilson Putting himself in Position to Make the Cowboys Roster

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will have to get their roster down to 53 players by Saturday afternoon.

One of the players that hopes to make the 53 is 6th round safety out of Texas A&M, Donovan Wilson. As a late-round pick he had an uphill climb to make the roster but after two interceptions and good performances in practice, Wilson has caught the eye of the coaches and put himself in position, to make the roster by putting himself in good positions.

“He’s got really good ball skills,” Garrett said. “He’s always around the ball you saw him knock/punch balls out in practice, create fumbles, pick up fumbles. He’s made the interceptions in game so that’s a really really important trait to have if you’re a defensive player. He’s a true ball guy. We call them ball guys…. He’s still a young player there’s a lot for him to learn but you have that trade to to knock the ball out or make plays on the ball it’s in the air, you have a good chance to play in this league for a long, long time.”

Wilson looks to get more opportunities taking a lot of snaps in Thursday’s preseason finale.