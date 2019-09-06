LSU’s Orgeron compares Ehlinger to Tim Tebow

BATON ROUGE, LA – SEPTEMBER 09: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers celebrates a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Chattanooga Mocs at Tiger Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas — LSU head coach Ed Orgeron paid Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger one of the highest compliments on Tuesday comparing him to a former Heisman Trophy Winner and SEC Legend.

“He reminds me a little bit of Tebow,” he said. “I was at another school when we had to play Tebow. I’m not saying he’s as good as Tebow, I’m not saying he’s not. Reminds me of that type of player, but he’s a better thrower.”

Orgeron opened his press conference by talking about the Texas offense that runs through Ehlinger.

“He’s a very good football player,” he said. “He’s a complete football player. He does a lot of things with his feet. He does a great job with his arm. He makes some great decisions. Excellent scheme, similar to us on offense. He knows where to go with the football.”

Ehlinger and Texas are hosting their first top-10 match-up in Austin against a non-conference opponent since 2006.