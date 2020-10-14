Mart Determined to Finish Season on Their Own Terms

WACO, TX – The Mart Panthers have been forced to amend their schedule for two straight weeks, as their opponents have been dealing with COVID-19.

Last week, their game against Bremond got postponed to November, and it was a massive letdown.

“Bremond, as good as they’ve been over the years, we were excited to play them,” Kevin Hoffman said. “And it was disappointment not just the kids but with the coaches, and the school and the community.”

“It was a lot of emotion in the locker room,” Klyderion Campbell said. “Everyone was mad because they were ready to play Bremond, but we’ve got to learn how to adapt and overcome everything that’s going on in this current pandemic and whatever else is going on in this world today.”

The adjustments continued this week, as Frost cancelled Friday’s game against Mart – so the Panthers will be playing Hubbard this Friday instead of next week.