Mart eyes another state title as undefeated Panthers prepare for Wortham

MART, TX — It’s no surprise that the Mart Panthers enter the third round of the UIL Football playoffs with an undefeated record.

The goal now becomes to end the season in Arlington with an undefeated record.

“These guys, you know, they’ve been around, you know, this senior class, there’s 13 of them. It’s it’s the most that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” head coach Kevin Hoffman said. “You know, they’ve seen it all. You know, you see some very similar things with this team, you know, to the teams back in 17 and 18.”