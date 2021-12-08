MART, TX — Most years, you can just pencil the Mart Panthers Football team into the state championship game at AT&T Stadium, and 2021 is no different.

With a win over Falls City on Friday, the Panthers would make it to a fifth straight title game. This team might have some extra motivation after last year’s trip ended with a last second loss.

“Last year I thought that we kind of took things for granted and felt like it was just our right to be there, and that’s not necessarily true,” said head football coach Kevin Hoffman. “You know, we’re refocused. We got our attention and our focus in the right place and this is a big game for us.”