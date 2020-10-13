Mart’s Hoffman Uses Dak’s Injury as Teaching Moment

WACO, TX – Last night, Dak Prescott was carted off the field, after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle. The impact of Dak’s injury was felt here in Central Texas, as the Mart Panthers lost their starting quarterback, Kyler Martin, on the run to their 2018 state championship. Head coach Kevin Hoffman preaches to his guys to stay ready, and treat every snap like it could be their last.

“When you wake up in the morning and come to school, attack the classroom like that’s the last time you’ll ever be in the classroom,” Kevin Hoffman said. “When you come out on the practice field, attack the practice like that may be your last practice, and then obviously in a game, play the game as hard as you can play it, and understand that accidents are gonna happen. If you play the game long enough, it’s not if you get injured, but it’s when you get injured. You know that’s an unfortunate injury for Dak Prescott, I think the world of him, I think he’s a great role model for our kids, I wish the best for him and the Dallas Cowboys, but that’s something that you’ll never know, when your last play could be.”