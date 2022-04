WACO, TX — On Tuesday, the Big 12 named Baylor senior Matias Soto as the conference’s men’s tennis player of the week.

This past week, Soto went 2-0 in both singles and doubles matches as the Bears beat both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.

Baylor Men’s Tennis will wrap up its regular season next weekend when the Bears travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech on Saturday, April 16th at 5:00 pm.