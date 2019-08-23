Matt Rhule Appreciates Juniors & Seniors

WACO, TX – On Saturday, junior Charlie Brewer will take front and center at the annual “Meet The Bears” event at McLane Stadium. Brewer is a part of Matt Rhule’s first ever recruiting class here at Baylor.

Rhule has a special place in his heart for the juniors and seniors, who stayed in the Green and Gold, when he took over the program.

“I’ve talked a lot about the senior class,” Matt Rhule said. “Because they stayed through all the different coaches, and turnovers. That first class, the Charlies the Lovetts, that whole group, they came on with just blind faith.”