Matt Rhule Relishes New Routine Preparing for Sugar Bowl

WACO, TX – In college football, the Bears are on Christmas break, after putting in work, getting ready for the Sugar Bowl. The coaching staff has stayed busy, with signing day last Wednesday, and it’s been a different routine for Matt Rhule, but he’s enjoying every minute of it.

“Normally signing day is kind of the end, and I go home, my wife and I go out to dinner,” Matt Rhule. “But I’m going back to watch the practice tape, but it’s fun, I mean it’s fun to be in the Sugar Bowl, it’s fun to be in this game.”