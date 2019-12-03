Matt Rhule Shows Gratitude to Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades

WACO, TX – The Big 12 Championship is five days away, and the Bears have a unique opportunity in front of them, for a rematch against Oklahoma, exactly three weeks after the Sooners gave them their only loss on the season. It’s unheard of to think how far the team has come in such a short time, from finishing 1-11 in 2017, to now going 11-1, clinching a spot in the Big 12 Championship.

At Matt Rhule’s weekly press conference, he showed gratitude to a lot of different people, for their impact on the program, including Baylor’s Athletic Director, Mack Rhoades.

“You better find someone that’s in it with you, and that’s the difference about our place,” Matt Rhule said. “We have an AD in Mack Rhoades, it’s Wednesday of Thanksgiving, there’s not a person on campus and he’s out there watching practice, he’s in the corners room asking our corners ‘where are you going for Thanksgiving?,’ our players know him by name, there’s not many places where the players know the AD by name.”

Rhule also talked about the team clinching a spot in the Big 12 Title Game, and why it means the world.

“I’m just so grateful for that part of this, and that’s why this getting to 11-1 and going to the conference championship game means a lot to me,” Matt Rhule said. “Because there’s just so many people that believed when it was hard to, supported us all along the way, and so that’s why we are where we are.”