Matt Rhule’s Motto “Trust The Process” Comes to Fruition for Baylor Football

WACO, TX – The Bears clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship game, after beating Texas 24-10, improving to 7-1 in conference play. Matt Rhule has had a monumental impact on Baylor’s football program, after posting just one win two years ago, to now, clinching a berth to the Big 12 Championship game. Rhule’s players believed in his motto, “trust the process,” and it’s paying dividends.

“That’s what my whole message to our players is,” Matt Rhule said. “You’ve done this because of your process, this didn’t happen tonight, it happened every morning over the last two years.”

“If I could talk to my old self, I would definitely say trust it,” Chris Miller said. “Trust the process, because you’ve seen where it’s gotten us so far.”