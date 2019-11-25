Matt Rhule’s Motto “Trust The Process” Comes to Fruition for Baylor Football

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX – The Bears clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship game, after beating Texas 24-10, improving to 7-1 in conference play. Matt Rhule has had a monumental impact on Baylor’s football program, after posting just one win two years ago, to now, clinching a berth to the Big 12 Championship game. Rhule’s players believed in his motto, “trust the process,” and it’s paying dividends.

“That’s what my whole message to our players is,” Matt Rhule said. “You’ve done this because of your process, this didn’t happen tonight, it happened every morning over the last two years.”

“If I could talk to my old self, I would definitely say trust it,” Chris Miller said. “Trust the process, because you’ve seen where it’s gotten us so far.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events