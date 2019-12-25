Matt Rhule’s Two Cents on Bringing Out The Best in Players

WACO, TX – The Sugar Bowl is right around the corner, with Baylor seniors looking to make one last impression on NFL scouts. The Bears are counting down the days to New Orleans, in addition to building the foundation Matt Rhule created in Waco. The AP Big 12 Coach of the Year, gave us his two cents, on bringing out the best in his players, from freshmen to seniors.

“You know, I think you have to challenge guys to be better in different ways,” Matt Rhule said. “So with one player, it might be yelling and screaming, with another player, it might be meeting with them one on one.”