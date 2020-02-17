Matthew Mayer Shines Against West Virginia

WACO, TX – In Baylor’s win over West Virginia, Matthew Mayer Dazzled fans with an impressive one handed dunk in the first half, and finished scoring 13 points, making 5-of-8 shot attempts in 17 minutes. As the season continues, Mayer is settling into his game, and becoming a big time playmaker, when given the opportunity.

“His ability to sustain his positivity has really improved,” Scott Drew said. “When he’s fresh and engaged, he’s really improved.”

“I try to keep the same mentality every game,” Matthew Mayer said. “Which is come in, and just be aggressive, because when I have a timid mindset, I have a bad play and let it effect me, but when I have an aggressive mindset, I just keep going.”